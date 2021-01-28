Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $191.03 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 189,435 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 9.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 6.29% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $191,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 20,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,027. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

