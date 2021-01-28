Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

