Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,120. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

