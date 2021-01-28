Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 20,476 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,637 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 62,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

