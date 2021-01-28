Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $127.09. 76,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,131. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.