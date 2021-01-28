Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $22.40 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,398,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $198,508,000 after acquiring an additional 506,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 195,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

