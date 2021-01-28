Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0012 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $508,722.01 and approximately $38,008.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.33 or 0.00922002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.71 or 0.04381615 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017992 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

