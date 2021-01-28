Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price fell 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.95. 20,041,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 14,178,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research firms have commented on INO. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

