Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $12,203.38 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $12,203.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,093.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

