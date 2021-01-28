Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys 27,244 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.