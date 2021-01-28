Insider Buying: Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

LON:NWT opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Newmark Security plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £5.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26.

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

