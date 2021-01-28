Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCON. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

