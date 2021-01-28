Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells 764 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

