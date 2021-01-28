Insider Selling: Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Senior Officer Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 200,000 shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,778,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,493.75.

CVE:ICM opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.17. Iconic Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

Get Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) alerts:

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.