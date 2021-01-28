Insider Selling: Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,848,520 Shares of Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $216.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

INFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.