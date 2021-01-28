Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $198.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $456,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

