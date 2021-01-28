Insider Selling: Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Christodolou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00.

Shares of LNN opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $153.17.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

