Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 172,940 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $7,026,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,329,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

