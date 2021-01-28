Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells $632,207.09 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $337,604.98.

On Monday, November 30th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $178,800.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $42,070.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $221,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

