Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 1,495 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $104,186.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $71.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.