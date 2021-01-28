Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,201,659.88 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $5,133,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,369,950.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

Shares of PINS opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

