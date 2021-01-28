Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gaines Wehrle sold 2 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $117.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gaines Wehrle sold 585 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $37,135.80.

NASDAQ:PNRG traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

