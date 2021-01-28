Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells 21,642 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,830,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $23.34 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

