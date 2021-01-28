Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells 21,664 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,566,909 shares in the company, valued at $39,376,423.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.

Shares of SLQT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 1,246,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -145.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 15.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

