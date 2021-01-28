Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $59,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $62,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

