Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 8,261 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yulun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $273.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -191.57 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.51 and a fifty-two week high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.