Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 3,840 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,129. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

