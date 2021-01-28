Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $277.00 and last traded at $275.03. 425,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 493,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Get Insulet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 625.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Insulet by 660.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,908,000.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.