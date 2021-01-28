Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Intact Financial stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.89. 819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

