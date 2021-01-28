Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and encouraging guidance for first-quarter 2021, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining ASPs and weakness in IOT end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Nevertheless, Intel is poised to gain from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.59 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Intel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

