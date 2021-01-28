Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $63.97. 2,327,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,071,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,270.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,839 shares of company stock worth $10,876,074. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

