Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

