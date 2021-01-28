InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,338.74

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,338.74 and traded as high as $4,662.00. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,585.00, with a volume of 547,859 shares trading hands.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,733.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,338.74.

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.