International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,050 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,096.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock valued at $810,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $109.49 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.