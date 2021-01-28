International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

