International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 13.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

