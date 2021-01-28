International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

