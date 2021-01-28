International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

