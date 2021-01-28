International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

