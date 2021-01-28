International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Equities analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VUZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.