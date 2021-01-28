International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WELL opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

