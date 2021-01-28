International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 94,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

