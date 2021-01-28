International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) to Issue $0.55 Semi-annual Dividend

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

