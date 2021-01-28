International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

