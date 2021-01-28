International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.40. 64,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.