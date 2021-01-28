International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

INSW stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

