Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IKTSY. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $82.42.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

