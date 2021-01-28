Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,513. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.91 and a 200-day moving average of $338.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

