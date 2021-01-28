Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,949 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. 196,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

