Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $261,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 358,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

